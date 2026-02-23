PM’s Open Letter for ‘Infiltration-Free Bengal’, CAA to Matuas

Kolkata: In an open letter to the people of West Bengal ahead of the Assembly Election, Prime Minister Narendra Modi passionately urged them on Monday to bring BJP in power for “infiltration-free, good governance” in the state to restore its lost glory. He also assured the Matuas, a community of Hindu migrants, of getting citizenship status under the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in wake of deletions of their names in large numbers from the voters' list in the ongoing special intensive revision by the Election Commission.

Mr Modi wrote in the letter in Bengali, “The Bengal, once envisioned by legendary figures like Swami Vivekananda and Rishi Aurobindo, has been entangled in petty vote bank politics, violence and anarchy. This is deeply painful for me and the people of Bengal. The holy land of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, whose ‘call for freedom’ as a son of the soil of Bengal, has been tainted by infiltration and violence against women. There has been a rule of fake voters in the golden Bengal of Rabindranath Tagore. Entire India is worried about Bengal sinking in the darkness of anarchy.”

He pointed out, “But how long will we tolerate everything silently? Change is essential this time. Livelihood has improved in various states of the country, smiles have surfaced among the poor. ‘Aayushman Bharat’ scheme has provided health security while youth employment and women security have been ensured. This progress and development is highly solicited in Bengal also. My earnest appeal to dear people of Bengal, you should also take part in this development programme. I'm eagerly waiting for an opportunity to serve you.”

The PM then added, “This chance, in Tagore's words ‘Where the Mind is Without Fear and the Head is Held High’, will usher freedom from corruption and misrule. It will ensure security to mothers and sisters and won't let youth migrate to another state for jobs. Bengal's culture will get back its lost glory. My brothers and sisters, who faced religious persecution, will get citizenship under the CAA. An infiltration-free good governance will be established in Bengal.”

He however did not spare the scope to accuse the Mamata Banerjee government of “lack of cooperation and opposition” to various central welfare schemes and deprivation to the poor by the ruling Trinamul Congress. “Post independence, Bengal was the indicator of the country's economy, leader in industry. But my heart pains after seeing the pathetic condition of Bengal.”