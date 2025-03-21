PM’s foreign visits in 2024 incurs cost of Rs 109 crore

Chennai: The total cost of Prime Minister’s foreign trips in 2024 was Rs 109.5 crore. Between May 2022 and December 2024, the expenses on his foreign travels accounted for Rs 258 crore.

The expenses of 38 foreign visits between 2022 and 2024 was Rs 258 crore, as per the data provided by the government in the Parliament.

Of this, Rs 109.51 crore was spent on 17 trips in 2024. In 2023, the total expense on 11 trips was Rs 93.63 crore. The most expensive travel was the US trip in 2023 which incurred a cost of Rs 22 crore, followed by the trip to Japan in 2023 at Rs 17 crore.

The cost was mainly on accommodation charges, travel expenses, security and miscellaneous expenses of the Prime Minister, accompanying officials, security and media delegation.

The two visits to the US in the three-year period incurred a total cost of Rs 38 crore, followed by three visits to Japan, which accounted for Rs 32.9 crore. The visits to Germany accounted for Rs 23.9 crore, Russia Rs 16.1 crore, France Rs 15.7 crore, Italy Rs 14.4 crore and the UAE Rs 12.7 crore.

The countries Prime Minister visited during this period, include the US, Japan, Germany, France, Nepal, UAE, Uzbekistan, Indonesia, Papua New Guinea, Australia, Egypt, South Africa, Greece, Qatar, Bhutan, Italy, Austria, Russia, Poland, Ukraine, Brunei, Singapore, Lao PDR, Brazil, Nigeria, Guyana, Kuwait and Denmark.