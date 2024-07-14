PM's 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' apt reply to climate change: Shah

Indore: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday took part in a drive in Indore in Madhya Pradesh, which aims to a create a world record of planting 11 lakh saplings in a single day, and asserted the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi was an apt reply to challenges of climate change.



The 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' was launched by Modi on June 5 to mark World Environment Day, under which some 140 crore trees will be planted across the country, including 5.5 crore in Madhya Pradesh. "Development is taking place and we are enhancing facilities. Modiji has asked us to look back and also work for the coming generation. The concern for environment has become important not just for the country. Carbon dioxide and monoxide have reduced the level of ozone and created holes in its layer," Shah said.

"This has caused rise in temperatures. Climate change is being experienced. The drive launched by Modi ji is a suitable reply to this," he asserted, adding that Indore, the country's cleanest city for several years as per the Swachh Survekshan, will see 51 lakh saplings being planted.

In a post on X in the morning, Shah said, "Today is a special day, when the people of Indore are going to create a world record by planting 11 lakh saplings." As part of the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign started by the PM, he too would plant saplings at the BSF campus in Revati Range here, Shah added.

Protection of the environment has been one of the biggest priorities of the Modi government, which has made tree plantation a matter of public awareness, Shah said. Since Saturday evening, pits were dug up at the Border Security Force Academy's Revati Range and planting of saplings started this morning after state minister Kailash Vijayvargiya performed 'bhoomi pujan', an official said. Seven lakh of the 11 lakh saplings had been planted by afternoon, Indore Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava said.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on July 6 launched 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' in the state, under which 5.5 crores saplings are to be planted, including 51 lakh in Indore.



