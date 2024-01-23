Top
PMJ Jewels Inaugurates Khammam Store with Special Opening Offer

Mallu Nandini graces event; customers enjoy exclusive gold coin offer.
Mallu Nandini inaugurates PMJ Jewels' new store in Khammam.

Hyderabad: PMJ Jewels, South India's beloved fine jewelry brand, inaugurated its new store in Khammam with a ceremony graced by Mrs. Mallu Nandini, wife of Hon'ble Deputy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, as the chief guest and P Neeraja, Mayor of KMC, as the guest of honor. The event was attended by Mr. Ram Reddy, Business Head of PMJ Jewels, and Mr. Rajashekhar, the Store Head of PMJ Jewels Khammam.

To celebrate the opening, PMJ Jewels offers a special deal for customers purchasing jewelry in the first six days, receiving a complimentary gold coin as a token of appreciation. A wedding jewelry exhibition, featuring exquisite designs, will run from January 20th to January 25th.

The new PMJ Jewels store in Khammam reflects the brand's dedication to outstanding craftsmanship and stunning designs. It showcases a diverse range of jewelry pieces, including intricately designed necklaces, earrings, rings, and more, catering to the discerning tastes of Khammam customers.

Mrs. Mallu Nandini expressed her pleasure, saying, "It's a pleasure to witness the opening of PMJ Jewels' new store in Khammam." Mr. Ram Reddy shared his excitement about the expansion and the special offer, inviting everyone to experience the brand's beauty and craftsmanship. Mr. Rajashekhar emphasized PMJ Jewels' commitment to delivering exceptional quality and service, providing a unique and memorable shopping experience for the people of Khammam.

