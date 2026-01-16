PM to Witness 10,000 Performers’ Bagurumba Dance During Assam Visit

Guwahati: Assam government has made elaborate arrangement to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi who will be visiting Assam from Saturday for two days, during which he is scheduled to flag off two Amrit Bharat trains and lay the foundation stone for the Kaziranga elevated corridor besides attending a spectacular show of Bagurumba' folk dance.

Informing that Assam government has planned a massive show to take the folk dance of Bodo community to the global platform, state government officials said that soon after his arrival here on the evening of Saturday, the Prime Minister is set to witness the Bodo folk dance 'Bagurumba' by 10,000 performers at the Arjun Bhogeswar Barua Sports stadium in the city.

It is significant that Bagurumba is a vibrant traditional folk dance of the Bodo community, one of Assam’s major indigenous groups. Deeply rooted in the community’s cultural identity, the dance reflects themes of nature, harmony, and spirituality. The term Bagurumba is derived from two Bodo words—“Bagu”meaning bird and “Rumba” meaning dance, earning it the title “Dance of Birds.” It is also popularly known as the Butterfly Dance due to its graceful and flowing movements.

Traditionally performed by Bodo women, Bagurumba dancers wear colourful hand woven attire such as the Dokkha, Jwmgra (Fasra), and the Aronai, showcasing the community’s rich weaving heritage. The dance is accompanied by traditional musical instruments including the Kham, Sifung, Serja, Jota, Gongwna, and Tharkha, which together create a rhythmic and melodious performance. Usually performed during festivals like Bihu and harvest.

The Prime Minister who will arrive here from Kolkata will stay overnight in Guwahati and leave for Kaliabor the next day to lay the foundation stone for the Rs 6,957 crore Kaziranga elevated corridor.

The prime minister is also scheduled to flag off virtually two Amrit Bharat Express trains, Dibrugarh-Gomti Nagar (Lucknow) and Kamakhya-Rohtak, and address a public meeting at Kaliabor.