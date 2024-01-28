PM To Visit Odisha Twice In February, To Address Mahila Samavesh

Bhubaneswar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Odisha twice in a very short span in February.

Modi is scheduled to arrive in Odisha on a one-day visit to the state on February 3 to attend a programme at the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) at Sambalpur. He will again visit the state “most probably” on February 10, informed state BJP president Manmohan Samal on Sunday.

“As per the tentative programme, two Mahila Samavesh will be organised in Madhya Pradesh and in Odisha. The Prime Minister has given his consent to attend Odisha Mahila Samavesh at Bhubaneswar on February 10. Only after the final confirmation about the programme, we will share more information on the Samavesh,” said Samal.

As per the proposed schedule, Modi will attend a massive ‘Mahila Samavesh’ in Bhubaneswar. Around 14,000 to 25,000 women are likely to attend the Samavesh in the city.

According to political analysts, BJP’s Mahila Samavesh in Odisha is seen as an attempt to make a dent into BJD’s women vote bank. Over the years, the ruling BJD led by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has made over 70 lakh women enrolled in over 60 lakh Self-Help Groups (SHGs) as its strong vote bank.

Meanwhile, Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday said Odisha was heading for a “tectonic change” in the political scenario as the trust of the people is increasingly inclined towards the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Speaking to the media here on Sunday, the Union minister said, “My prediction is that Odisha is shifting for a political change. People at the grassroots level have made up their minds to go in for a change. During interaction with people, they are reflecting their feelings of trust and blessings for Prime Minister Narendra Modi.”

“An atmosphere of trust is created and the feelings for Lord Ram are prevailing across the country. The country is moving towards Ram Rajya and Swarajya. Common citizens of the country are reposing their faith in the guarantee of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for ‘Viksit Bharat’, especially the Modi guarantee,” he added.

He also asserted, “Under the leadership of the Prime Minister, a tectonic political change is going to happen in Odisha in the upcoming elections and this is my forecast.”