PM to Visit Arunachal Pradesh, Tripura on Monday to Launch Projects

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Arunachal Pradesh and Tripura on Monday and lay foundation stones of multiple development projects worth over Rs 5,100 crores in Itanagar as well as inaugurate the development work at the Mata Tripura Sundari temple complex in Tripura’s Gomati district.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) statement, Mr Modi will lay the foundation stone of two major hydropower projects worth over Rs 3,700 crores in Itanagar to harness the vast hydroelectric potential and promote sustainable energy generation in the region. The Heo hydroelectric project (240 MW) and Tato-I hydroelectric project (186 MW) will be developed in the Siyom sub-basin of Arunachal Pradesh.

“The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of a state-of-the-art convention centre at Tawang. Located at over 9,820 feet in the frontier district of Tawang, the centre will serve as a landmark facility to host national and international conferences, cultural festivals and exhibitions. With a capacity to host over 1,500 delegates, the centre will meet global standards and support the tourism and cultural potential of the region,” the PMO said.

Mr Modi will also launch multiple key infrastructure projects worth over Rs 1,290 crores, catering to various sectors, including connectivity, health, fire safety, working women's hostels, and others. These initiatives are expected to catalyse economic activity, improve quality of life and enhance connectivity in the region.

“In line with his vision of ensuring ease of doing business and fostering a vibrant entrepreneurial ecosystem, the Prime Minister will also interact with local taxpayers, traders and industry representatives to discuss the impact of the recent GST rate rationalisation,” the PMO said.

In Tripura, the Prime Minister will inaugurate the development work of the Mata Tripura Sundari temple complex at Matabari under the Pilgrimage Rejuvenation And Spiritual Heritage Augmentation Drive (Prasad) scheme. It is one of the ancient 51 Shakti Peethas located in Udaipur town of Gomati district in Tripura.

“The project, given the shape of a tortoise viewed from above, includes modifications in the temple premises, new pathways, renovated entrances and fencing, a drainage system, and a new three-storey complex consisting of stalls, a meditation hall, guest accommodations and office rooms, among others. It will play a significant role in boosting tourism, creating employment and business opportunities and leading to overall socio-economic development of the region,” the PMO added.