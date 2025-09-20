PM To Take Part In Samudra Se Samriddhi In Gujarat Today

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Gujarat on Saturday to participate in the ‘Samudra se Samriddhi’ event and inaugurate or lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth over ₹34,200 crore in Bhavnagar. He will also address a public gathering on the occasion.

As part of the visit, the Prime Minister will undertake an aerial survey of Dholera, chair a review meeting, and visit the National Maritime Heritage Complex (NHMC) at Lothal.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), projects worth over ₹7,870 crore related to the maritime sector will be inaugurated or launched. These include the Mumbai International Cruise Terminal at Indira Dock; a new container terminal at Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port, Kolkata; a container berth and cargo handling facilities at Paradip Port; the Tuna Tekra Multi-Cargo Terminal; firefighting facilities and road connectivity at Kamarajar Port, Ennore; coastal protection works including sea-walls and revetments at Chennai Port; sea-wall construction at Car Nicobar Island; a multi-purpose cargo berth and Green Bio-Methanol Plant at Deendayal Port, Kandla; and ship repair facilities at Patna and Varanasi.

In Gujarat, Modi will launch central and state projects worth over ₹26,354 crore, covering sectors such as infrastructure, industry, and connectivity. The PMO said the Prime Minister will also survey the Dholera Special Investment Region (DSIR), envisioned as a greenfield industrial city based on sustainable development, smart infrastructure, and global investment.

Later, he will review the progress of the NHMC at Lothal, being developed at a cost of ₹4,500 crore. The complex will celebrate and preserve India’s ancient maritime traditions and serve as a hub for tourism, research, education, and skill development.