PM to start campaign in Maharashtra with Chandrapur rally on Monday

The PM will hold a rally in Chandrapur on Monday. The Chandrapur Lok Sabha constituency was the only seat won by the Congress in Maharashtra. This time, the BJP has fielded state minister and party’s heavyweight candidate Sudhir Mungantiwar from the seat.

“We are planning to organise around 10 rallies of the PM in Maharashtra. There will be two rallies in each region including Vidarbha, Marathwada, Western Maharashtra, North Maharashtra and Konkan. The Chandrapur rally will be the first one,” a senior state BJP leader said.

The PM will visit Nagpur on April 14, the birth anniversary of Babasaheb Ambedkar. He will visit Deeksha Bhoomi to pay homage to the Dalit icon and later hold a rally in the Ramtek constituency, where Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena has fielded former MLA Raju Parwe.

“The PM will not campaign only in the BJP constituencies. He will also campaign for the NCP and Shiv Sena candidates. We are trying to organise his rallies in all constituencies where we expect a tough contest,” the BJP leader said.

So far, the BJP has announced 24 candidates, Shiv Sena has announced eight and NCP three. The alliance is yet finalise candidates for 13 seats due to internal differences.

Yogi Adityanath is likely to hold three rallies on Monday including the Wardha seat. Mr. Nadda and Union minister Amit Shah will also hold rallies in Maharashtra, the BJP leader said.