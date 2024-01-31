PM to receive Shiv Sanman Puraskar at Satara on February 19

Mumbai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be the recipient of the first 'Shiv Sanman Puraskar,' which will be given in the name of legendary Maratha King Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The award distribution ceremony will be held on February 19 at Satara in Maharashtra.

Udayan Raje Bhosale, a descendant of Shivaji Maharaj and a Rajya Sabha BJP MP, made the announcement on X on Wednesday."The prestigious Shiv Sanman Puraskar, given on behalf of the royal family and Shiv Bhakts (devotees of Shivaji Maharaj) has been announced for Shri Narendra Modi. The award will be presented on the occasion of Shiv Jayanti at Sainik School Maidan in Satara on February 19," Bhosale tweeted.The PM is expected to visit Maharashtra on February 19 to attend the event. If he visits, it will be his fourth tour of Maharashtra in the last couple of months.Bhosale visited the award distribution ceremony venue along with state administration and police officials to inspect and review the preparation and security arrangements for the event.Last year in Pune, Modi was conferred Lokmanya Tilak National Award, which is presented every year on August 1 – Lokmanya Tilak’s death anniversary – by the Tilak Smarak Mandir Trust to honour the legacy of the revolutionary freedom fighter and nationalist.