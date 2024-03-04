PM to Inaugurate Infrastructure Projects in Telangana Today

Modi also has a string of programmes in Hyderabad and Sangareddy district on Tuesday, including a public meeting. He is expected to stay overnight at Raj Bhavan though this remains to be confirmed.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy will fly to Adilabad by a special flight from Begumpet at 9.30 am to welcome Modi and take part in his official programmes at Adilabad.

Modi is the only Prime Minister to have visited Adilabad in 44 years, BJP Assembly floor leader Aleti Maheshwar Reddy told Deccan Chronicle.

Intelligence officials have cautioned security personnel to be vigilant during the Prime Minister visit. Special Protection Group (SPG) and state police conducted a joint trial run of vehicle convoys from Begumpet airport to Raj Bhavan on Sunday.

Modi over two days will dedicate to the nation and lay foundation stones for various projects worth `15,718 crore including `6,697 crore in Adilabad and `9,021 crore in Sangareddy. Prime Minister will address to public meetings in Adilabad and Sangareddy.

The Prime Minister Office said Modi would arrive in Adilabad from Nagpur at 10.30 am by helicopter.

During his two-day visit, Modi will dedicate NTPC's 800 MW (Unit-2) Super Thermal Power Project in Peddapalli, from which Telangana state will get 85 per cent. He will also lay foundation stones and dedicate to the nation the highway between Adilabad and Bela, two major highway projects connecting Telangana and Chhattisgarh.

After his official functions, he will address public meeting in Adilabad at 11.30 am. Thereafter, he will proceed to Tamil Nadu for an event at the Kalpakkam nuclear reactor at 3.30 pm.

Modi will arrive at the Begumpet airport at around 9 am on March 5 and dedicate to the nation the Civil Aviation Research Organisation in Hyderabad.

He will proceed to Sangareddy and dedicate and lay the foundation stone of multiple projects, worth `9,021 crore in the road, rail, petroleum and natural gas sectors. He will address a public meeting at 11.30 am and depart from the Sangareddy helipad to Begumpet airport in Hyderabad and proceed to Odisha.



