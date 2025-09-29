PM to Inaugurate Delhi BJP's New Office at DDU Marg, Leaders Perform 'Havan'

New Delhi: BJP leaders, including Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and state president Virendra Sachdeva, on Monday performed a 'havan' at the newly constructed office building of the party's Delhi unit.

The new Delhi BJP office at Deen Dayal Upadhyay (DDU) Marg will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the evening.

"Party office plays a crucial role in the functioning of a political organisation. The new office building of the Delhi BJP will boost the confidence of lakhs of party workers," Gupta told reporters.

She said the party workers can lay foundation of their future from the new office building.

The construction of the five-storeyed office building started with a 'bhoomi pujan' ceremony performed by BJP chief JP Nadda in June 2023. The BJP's national headquarters is also located close by on the DDU Marg.

After the party's establishment, the first office was opened at Ajmeri Gate, which later shifted to Rakabganj Road for some time. For almost 35 years, it functioned from 14 Pandit Pant Marg, Delhi BJP president Sachdeva said.

"Now the party will move into its own building at Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg. This journey has been full of struggle, yet remarkable," Sachdeva said.

The inauguration ceremony will be attended by several BJP leaders, including Nadda, Union ministers and thousands of party workers.