PM to address women's rally in WB on March 6, may meet Sandeshkhali victims

Kolkata: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit West Bengal next month. He will address a women's rally at Barasat in North 24 Parganas on March 6 in wake of allegations of violence and atrocities on women by Trinamul Congress thugs at Sandeshkhali in the same district.

Mr Modi may meet the affected women of Sandeshkhali if they want to. State BJP president and Balurghat MP Sukanta Majumdar shared these details on Thursday about Mr Modi's itinerary.

He said, “The PM will visit here in the first week of March. The date has so far been fixed on March 6. The venue is Kachhari Maidan at Barasat. The PM will send a message from a rally there in support of women.”

Asked whether Mr Modi would meet the women of Sandeshkhali, Mr Majumdar added, “If they want to meet the PM, we will certainly arrange their meeting. It depends on their wish. We want a solution to atrocities on women.”

He claimed, “It is not only that Sandeshkhali has a Shahjahan Sheikh. There are many villages where his copycats exploit women. We want to give relief to our mothers and sisters from the hellish pain inflicted by TMC. That is why the PM is coming here.”

Ahead of the PM's tour, union home minister Amit Shah was expected to visit the state on February 28-29 to assess BJP's preparations for the Lok Sabha Election. He was supposed to visit ISKCON temple at Mayapur in Nadia. His tour has been postponed however, according to BJP insiders.

Meanwhile the Calcutta High Court granted an interim bail to Republic TV journalist, Santu Pan, who was remanded in police custody by the Basirhat Court after his arrest by the cops amid his live broadcast from Sandeshkhali two days ago.

Justice Koushik Chanda, who granted the relief to the reporter, also stayed further proceedings in the case that accused him of trespassing a woman's house in the restive area. In the evening Mr Majumdar and other BJP leaders visited Sandeshkhali and sat in demonstration outside the local police station demanding arrest of Shahjahan. They were however forcibly removed by the police later.