PM: TMC Wants Infiltrators Saved For Votes

The PM also slammed chief minister Mamata Banerjee's party for attacking the EC over the SIR and backed the EC while addressing a massive BJP rally, that marked the culmination of ‘Parivartan Jatra’ of the party, at the Brigade Parade Ground after launching ₹18,600 crores of various central welfare projects from infrastructure to transportation in the poll-bound state.

His blistering attack on TMC over infiltration and SIR and open support to the EC follows TMC’s indomitable legal battle against the exercise at the Supreme Court which recently ordered formation of judicial tribunals to hear the deleted voters’ appeals and deputed judiciary under the supervision of the Calcutta High Court to sort out 60.06 lakh logical discrepancy cases ‘under adjudication' in a double blow to the EC.

Mr Modi alleged, “TMC gives reservation to the radicals and invites infiltrators to grow its criminal network. Roti, Beti and Mati have come under the biggest threat due to the infiltrators. The infiltrators are snatching jobs in Bengal. There is a threat to our daughters and sisters. Infiltrators are being given rights on the land here. The result is in front of everyone.”

He argued, “In the last one decade, Bengal’s demography has changed. Bengali Hindus are being turned into a minority deliberately. Such an open game of appeasement has been on! The entire TMC opposes citizenship to the Hindu migrants who always considered undivided Bengal and India their motherland. To the TMC, votebank tops the priority. They don't consider the Hindus as their votebank because it does not grow their criminal network.”

The PM pointed out, “That's why TMC opposes SIR so that the infiltrators' names are not removed from the voters' list and the roll does not get purified. They are not even ready for the deletion of the names of the deceased from the list. The danger of demographic change has made Bengal unsafe. Now open threats are issued to eliminate crores of Hindu Bengalis by a specific community. How can someone, holding a constitutional position, say that? It does not suit you. I want to know who are those people who, at the instruction of TMC, can take so many lives?”

Standing by the EC, already in the eye of a storm over the SIR, he added, “They (TMC) always find ways to attack constitutional establishments. In the last few months, you have seen whenever the EC takes steps for fair polls and tries to purify the voters' list, TMC attack it. Questions are raised on the credibility of an organisation which is responsible for conducting election impartially and independently. TMC is now trying to spread its anarchy to Delhi also.”

Mr Modi however did not miss the opportunity to fan the tribals’ sentiment against TMC in wake of the protocol breach of President Droupadi Murmu during her Siliguri visit a week ago. “The TMC government crossed all limits in insulting the tribals. A few days ago when the President came here to attend a Santhal event, ‘Nirmam Sarkar’ not only changed its venue but also threw the programme into mismanagement because TMC did not like an Adivasi woman to the highest position. It is not only ab insult to her but also to the constitution and its founder B R Ambedkar,” he said.

Exuding confidence in BJP’s victory in the upcoming Assembly polls to punish Ms Banerjee's party, the PM observed, “The countdown of TMC-rule has begun. No one can save them this time. This poll is going to be not only a change in government but also to save the soul of Bengal.”