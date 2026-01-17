PM Slams Congress Says BJP Cleansing Sins Of Congress In Assam

GUWAHATI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Saturday launched a frontal attack on opposition Congress party saying that the Congress, for decades, prioritised political interests over the welfare of Assam’s people, fostering instability and violence instead of dialogue. He accused the party of favouring infiltrators as a vote bank while displacing the state’s indigenous population.

Addressing a massive cultural dance festival 'Bagurumba Dwhou 2026', a traditional Bodo Cultural Programme, Mr Modi said that the Congress party never accepted and respected the people in the state and it preferred illegal migrants for vote bank politics.

He said, "There are some people who get bothered when we show respect for Assam’s culture and traditions. You all know who does not like Assam’s honour—the answer is one: the Congress party. It was the Congress party that opposed the Bharat Ratna for Bhupen Hazarika. A semiconductor unit in the state was opposed by a Congress chief’s son and Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge. Even today, when I wear something linked to Assam’s traditions, the Congress party mocks the state.”

He went on saying, “Congress pushed Assam into violence. Even Assam had many challenges after independence. Instead of solving them, Congress used them for its own political benefits...BJP government is cleansing the sins of Congress, connecting hearts and places in Assam.” He said Assam is among the fastest developing states, and its progress is part of the country's growth story.

Highlighting Assam’s cultural resurgence, Mr Modi said that the BJP views the state’s heritage as a source of pride for the entire nation. He pointed to major milestones such as the inclusion of Charaideo Maidam in UNESCO’s World Heritage list, the granting of classical language status to Assamese, and the recognition of Bodo as an associate official language. He also noted the establishment of institutions to strengthen Bodo-medium education. Reflecting on the transformation of Assam, Mr Modi said areas once marked by violence now resonate with the sounds of traditional instruments like the Kham and Sifung, and vibrant Bagurumba performances admired across the country.

Asserting that efforts were underway to ensure that Assam’s rich cultural heritage is recognised globally Mr Modi also reminded that no other Prime Minister had visited Assam as frequently as he had, underscoring his commitment to the state’s development and cultural promotion.

“No other Prime Minister has visited Assam as much as I have… I want the culture of Assam to be recognised globally, and initiatives have been underway in this regard," he said.

The Prime Minister also described Bagurumba dance as a living celebration and a mark of respect for the Bodo society. He said the performance reflected the traditions, values and cultural consciousness of the community.

He reiterated that Assam’s cultural richness is not just a regional treasure but a national asset, noting that the pride of Assam extends to the entire country. PM Modi’s speech resonated with the ongoing efforts to showcase regional cultures as integral to India’s national heritage.

Earlier Prime Minister also held a grand roadshow at the Sarusajai Stadium in Guwahati, ahead of his participation in the 'Bagurumba Dwhou 2026'.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma accompanied the Prime Minister during the roadshow, where thousands of supporters welcomed PM Modi with resounding sloganeering.

Assam chief minister welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi upon his arrival at Guwahati's Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport on Saturday.