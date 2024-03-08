Visakhapatnam: Prime Minister Narendra Modi set the foundation stone for developmental works of the Simhachalam and Borra Caves, in online mode from Srinagar, where he was on a visit on Thursday.

During the day, a function was organised in Simhachalam temple premises. Former minister and Bheemili MLA Muttamsetti Srinivasa (Avanti) Rao and APTDC chairman Varaprasad Reddy explained the schemes.

Avanti said the temples developments works worth Rs.54 crore were sanctioned under PRASAD scheme and another `2 crore was earmarked for Borra Caves under Swadesh Darshan 2.0

The central government designed this scheme for development of pilgrim centres across the country. The Simhachalam temple was one among them.

“The Simhachalam temple would be developed on the lines of the Tirumala temple to attract the tourists and pilgrims from across the country,’’ the Bheemili MLA said.

The work comprises providing infrastructure facilities at both the foothill and uphill, pan-area development pilgrimage facilitation halls at Old Choultry - two floors of 500 square metres per floor, in two blocks, an entrance foyer and a basic amenities building at the new ghat road entrance.

The other major works are for a bus stop shelter with four bus bays at the new ghat road entrance, food courts and vendor shops.

For the Borra Caves, the entrance gate and other infrastructural works would be taken up at an estimated cost of `3 crore. The Union tourism ministry launched the National Mission on Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual Heritage Augmentation (PRASHAD) drive in 2017.