PM Says Farmers’ Money Didn’t Reach Them When Pawar was Agriculture Minister

Mumbai: Prime minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday took a dig at the Nationalist Congress Party founder Sharad Pawar saying farmers did not get government's financial aid during the latter's tenure as an union agriculture minister.

Speaking at a public rally at Yavatmal in Maharashtra, Mr Modi said when Mr. Pawar handled the agriculture portfolio (in the Congress-led UPA government from 2004 to 2014), financial packages would be announced for farmers, but the money would be siphoned off before it could reach the beneficiaries.

The PM also slammed the Congress over pending irrigation projects in the country, especially in the Vidarbha region of eastern Maharashtra. "It is Modi's guarantee that many irrigation schemes stalled during Congress regime have been completed," he said.

Mr. Modi inaugurated multiple development projects related to rail, road and irrigation worth more than Rs 4900 crores at Yavatmal.

The projects include the release of the 16th installment of Rs 21,000 crore under PM-Kisan, distribution of the second and third installments of 'Namo shetkari mahaSanman Nidhi' and disbursement of Rs 825 crore from the Revolving Fund to SHGs.

The PM also initiated the distribution of one crore Ayushman cards across Maharashtra and launched the Modi Awaas Gharkul Yojana for OBC category beneficiaries.

In addition to this, irrigation projects, rail projects work Rs 1300 crore and road strengthening initiative were also inaugurated by the PM along with the unveiling of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay's statue in Yavatmal.

On this occasion, Mr. Modi reiterated his four biggest priorities - poor, youth, women and farmers - saying that the projects are linked with the empowerment of all four.

“Empowerment of these four will ensure the strength of every family and entire society,” the PM said. He mentioned irrigation facilities for farmers, pucca houses for the poor, financial assistance to rural women and the infrastructure for the future of the youth.

The PM stated that 11 crore farmers of the country have received Rs 3 lakh crore under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi. Out of which farmers of Maharashtra have received Rs 30,000 crore and Yavatmal farmers got Rs 900 crore in their accounts.

“Strengthening of the rural economy is imperative to the creation of Viksit Bharat,” the PM said, highlighting the government’s impetus to tackle all the issues faced by the families dwelling in villages by providing them with financial support.

Mr. Modi also inaugurated multiple rail projects of more than Rs 1,300 crore in Maharashtra. They include Wardha-Kalamb broad gauge line (part of Wardha-Yavatmal-Nanded new broad gauge line project) and New Ashti-Amalner broad gauge line (part of Ahmednagar-Beed-Parli new broad gauge line project).

The new broad gauge lines will improve connectivity of the Vidarbha and Marathwada regions and boost socio-economic development.

The PM also virtually flagged off two train services during the programme. These include train services connecting Kalamb and Wardha, and a train service connecting Amalner and New Ashti.