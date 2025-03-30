 Top
Home » Nation

PM Narendra Modi to visit Chhattisgarh today

Nation
Rabindra Nath Choudhury
30 March 2025 12:10 AM IST

Mr. Sai said that the PM Modi is scheduled to unveil various power generation and distribution projects on the occasion

PM Narendra Modi to visit Chhattisgarh today
x
Narendra Modi. (Image: Twitter)

Raipur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is coming on a day’s visit to Chhattisgarh on Sunday.

Chhattisgarh chief minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Saturday said that Mr. Modi is scheduled to lay foundation stones for several development projects and also dedicate to the nation several other projects at Bilaspur during his visit to the state.

The total projects worth over Rs 33,500 crore, Mr. Sai said.

All these projects relate to road, railway, oil and natural gas, power, education and housing sectors, he said.

Mr. Sai said that the PM is scheduled to unveil various power generation and distribution projects on the occasion.

Mr. Modi is also scheduled to lay foundation stones for various road and railway projects to improve connectivity in the tribal and industrial areas in the state.

He is also scheduled to inaugurate 130 PM Shree schools in 29 districts in the state, virtually.

The PM is scheduled to launch house warming ceremonies for three lakh houses built under the Prime Minister Awas Yojana (rural) in the state on the occasion.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
narendra modi 
Rest of India Chhattisgarh Raipur 
Rabindra Nath Choudhury
About the AuthorRabindra Nath Choudhury
Rabindra Nath Choudhury is a senior reporter based at Bhopal. He covers politics, wildlife, tourism, forest and environment, social issues, science, education, women and child development related issues, youth affairs, business, industries and sports.

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X