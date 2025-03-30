PM Narendra Modi to visit Chhattisgarh today

Raipur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is coming on a day’s visit to Chhattisgarh on Sunday.

Chhattisgarh chief minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Saturday said that Mr. Modi is scheduled to lay foundation stones for several development projects and also dedicate to the nation several other projects at Bilaspur during his visit to the state.

The total projects worth over Rs 33,500 crore, Mr. Sai said.

All these projects relate to road, railway, oil and natural gas, power, education and housing sectors, he said.

Mr. Sai said that the PM is scheduled to unveil various power generation and distribution projects on the occasion.

Mr. Modi is also scheduled to lay foundation stones for various road and railway projects to improve connectivity in the tribal and industrial areas in the state.

He is also scheduled to inaugurate 130 PM Shree schools in 29 districts in the state, virtually.

The PM is scheduled to launch house warming ceremonies for three lakh houses built under the Prime Minister Awas Yojana (rural) in the state on the occasion.