PM Narendra Modi to Lay Foundation for 12 Railway Projects

Visakhapatnam: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone for the redevelopment of 12 railway stations and four road-over-bridges (ROB) falling under the Waltair Railway Division, on 26 February, announced divisional railway manager (DRM) Saurabh Prasad, during a press meet on Saturday.

The project, developed under the Amrit Bharat Stations Scheme (ABSS), with a combined investment of ₹661.6 crores aims to transform 12 railway stations, including — Simhachalam, Araku, Parvatipuram, Bobbili, Kottavalasa, Chipurupalle, Srikakulam Road, Naupada in Andhra Pradesh —Paralakhemundi, Jaipur, Rayagada, Koraput in Odisha.The Amrit stations will offer improved accessibility, free Wi-Fi, facilities for persons with disabilities, and better integration with surrounding areas."These new stations will offer world-class passenger facilities, wider foot-over-bridges, additional entry points," DRM Prasad said.Four ROBs to be constructed in Vizianagaram and Srikakulam districts, will address long-standing traffic woes and improve connectivity in villages and towns. This project, valued at ₹218.13 crores, is expected to reduce congestion, enhance safety, and promote smoother mobility.