PM's Public Meeting In Odisha Shifted To Jharsuguda Over Weather Forecast

BHUBANESWAR: The venue for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s public meeting in Odisha on September 27 has been shifted from Berhampur in Ganjam district to Jharsuguda, following weather warnings.

State government sources said the change was prompted by forecasts indicating that Berhampur, in south Odisha, could be affected by a low-pressure system on the scheduled date.

Berhampur had been chosen initially by the BJP for its symbolic significance. The Prime Minister had launched his high-voltage Odisha campaign from the city in 2024, a year when the party made significant inroads in the state. Once considered a Biju Janata Dal (BJD) bastion, Ganjam district saw the regional party retain only one Assembly seat in the 2024 elections. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik narrowly retained his Hinjili constituency by 4,636 votes against BJP candidate Sisir Kumar Mishra.

At the parliamentary level, both Ganjam Lok Sabha constituencies—Berhampur and Aska—swung in favour of the BJP, contributing to the party’s dominance in Odisha with 20 of the state’s 21 Lok Sabha seats, offsetting its losses elsewhere.

Following his Berhampur launch in 2024, Modi addressed multiple rallies across Odisha, ultimately helping the BJP end the BJD’s uninterrupted 24-year rule in the state.

The PM’s visit coincides with Seva Paksha, observed annually to mark the Prime Minister’s birthday, which focuses on social service and welfare initiatives. Party sources said preparations are underway across Odisha for blood donation drives, health check-ups, sanitation campaigns, and community outreach programmes. Modi’s presence, they said, is expected to enhance these initiatives and strengthen grassroots engagement.