PM Modi's photo removed from vaccine certificates amidst Covishield controversy

New Delhi: Amidst the ongoing controversy surrounding the Covishield vaccine, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's photograph has been removed from Covid-19 vaccine certificates. While speculation arose linking this action to AstraZeneca's acknowledgment of rare blood clotting cases associated with the vaccine, official sources have attributed it to the implementation of the election model code of conduct.

According to Ministry of Health and Family Welfare officials the removal of the photo was in compliance with the Election Commission of India's directives during the ongoing seven-phase Lok Sabha elections.

Interestingly this move contrasts with a previous ruling by the Kerala High Court in 2021. The court had dismissed a plea challenging the inclusion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's photograph on vaccination certificates, emphasizing pride in the PM despite differing opinions.

The recent admission by UK-based pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca, regarding the potential blood clot-related side effects of its COVID-19 vaccine, known as Vaxzevria in Europe and Covishield in India, adds complexity to the situation. While the causal link remains uncertain, the revelation has sparked discussions globally. Notably, in India, the AstraZeneca vaccine was produced by the Serum Institute of India.