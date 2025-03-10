 Top
Modi Wishes Omar Abdullah on 55th Birthday

PTI
10 March 2025 10:50 AM IST

Prime Minister greets Jammu and Kashmir CM with heartfelt birthday wishes.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended birthday greetings to Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, wishing him a long and healthy life.

New Delhi, Mar 10 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday greeted Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on his birthday, and wished for his long and healthy life.Abdullah, who is also the vice president of the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference, turned 55 on Monday.

"Birthday wishes to Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Shri Omar Abdullah Ji. Praying for his long and healthy life," Modi said in a post on X.

