PM Modi Wishes 'Happy Married Life' To Australian PM Albanese, Jodi Haydon

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday congratulated Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Jodi Haydon on their wedding."Congratulations to my good friend, PM Anthony Albanese and Ms Jodie Haydon on their wedding.

Wishing them a happy married life," Modi said in a post on X, responding to a post by Albanese.

Albanese married his partner Haydon in an intimate ceremony at his official residence in Canberra on Saturday.

Albanese became the first prime minister to marry while in office in the 124-year history of the federal government in Australia.