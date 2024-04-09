Kolkata: West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee has alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in the name of his Lok Sabha election “guarantees”, will jail all Opposition leaders after the polls are over.

The Trinamul Congress supremo took a swipe at the PM as she addressed a party rally in Bankura district a day after Mr Modi vowed at a BJP rally in Jalpaiguri to pick up “corrupt” leaders and send them to jail after June 4.

On Sunday, Mr Modi warned three INDIA partners -- TMC, Congress and Left – saying: “Let them conspire as much as they want. I want to give a guarantee to you that after June 4, the action against the corrupt will speed up.”

On Monday, Ms Banerjee said: “What is ‘Modi ki Guarantee’? That he will put everyone in jail after June 4! Does it suit a PM to use such language 'June 4 Ke Baad, Sabko Chun Chun Ke Arrest Karenge Aur Jail Bhejenge'?”

Attacking Mr Modi, she alleged: “It has already become a jail. You have turned Hindustan and her democracy into a jail. You have NIA in one pocket while CBI in another. Same is for ED and I-T. There will be objections if you use normal language.”

The TMC chief added: “But if you issue threats, remember we are Royal Bengal Tigers. We are not scared. An injured tiger is deadlier than a dead one. If we fight, none of you can tackle us.”

On the recent NIA action against her party leaders at Bhupatinagar in East Midnapore, Ms Banerjee said: “You (BJP) send agencies at midnight to harass women of the area and later claim that those women attacked the (NIA) personnel. Law and order is a state subject.”

She added: “You didn't inform the local police and attacked the women at 3 am and then inform the cops at 5 am. These things can't work. Try these antics and roaring speeches to boost your party cadres which might act as oxygen there but for democracy and the country these things act like carbon dioxide.”