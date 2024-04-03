PM Modi Vows Stringent Action Against Corruption, Slams Congress and I.N.D.I.A. Bloc in Election Rallies

Dehradun: Prime Minister Narendra Modi slammed the I.N.D.I.A. bloc and said that even though he was being threatened and abused by the corrupt, action against corruption would be ‘stringent’ in his third term. He warned the Congress against ‘instigating people’ and trying to break the country.



Addressing an election rally in Uttarakhand’s Rudrapur, Modi said, “No matter how much they threaten and abuse me, Modi will not be afraid of them. Action will continue against every corrupt person and corruption. I have come to guarantee this to you”.Asserting that corruption takes away the rights of poor and middle class, the Prime Minister said, Modi will not let this happen, and asked the gathering, “Shouldn’t the corrupt go to jail?”Attacking the Congress and Rahul Gandhi for his remark suggesting that there will be a “conflagration” in the country if Modi gets a third term, the Prime Minister said, the Congress and I.N.D.I.A bloc have made their intentions clear. Congress’ royal family ‘shehzada’ (prince) has threatened there will be fire if Modi gets another term in office. “Staying out of power has made them so desperate that they are now talking about setting the country afire. Would you let them do it? Is this the kind of language used in a democracy? Wouldn’t you punish them?” Modi asked.Further strengthening his attack on the Opposition, Modi addressing an election rally in Rajasthan’s Jaipur said, this is the first Lok Sabha election in which the corrupt are rallying together to stop action on corruption.Speaking about the country’s development, Modi said a lot happened in the last 10 years but whatever happened was just a “trailer”, a lot still has to be done. He asserted that the third term of the BJP-led government will be about taking “historic decisions”.“This election is to uproot corruption, to fulfil the dream of self-reliant India, to resolve for the prosperity of the farmers and to provide tap water to every household...but the Congress and its I.N.D.I.A bloc are fighting the elections not for the country but for their own selfish motives,” Modi said.He said this is the first election in which family-based parties are holding rally after rally to save their families. “This is the first election in which all corrupt people are rallying together to stop action on corruption. I say remove corruption, they say save the corrupt,” he said.The Prime Minister made the remarks days after the I.N.D.IA. bloc held a rally in New Delhi to protest against the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case. “Congress people have started showing their dangerous intentions. This election is very important to save the country’s future and to make the lives of future generations prosperous,” he said.The Prime Minister said he was not born to have fun but to work hard for the welfare of the country. “That is why some people have started saying that so much has happened, Modi ji, what is left now, now take rest. But such people forget that Modi was not born to have fun...Modi is born to work hard,” he said.He alleged that the Congress never got time to take care of farmers, workers and labourers.“Modi provided the facility of 'One Nation One Ration Card', launched pension scheme for them. Our government is giving free ration to 80 crore people. The government has decided that free ration will continue for the next five years. I cannot think of someone sleeping empty stomach,” he said.He said that this Lok Saha election is not a normal election, it is an election of the resolve for development of India and making it the third largest economy in the world.