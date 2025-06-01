PM Modi Virtually Inaugurates Satna and Datia Airports in Madhya Pradesh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually inaugurated Satna Airport and upgraded Datia Airport in Madhya Pradesh on Saturday, aligning with the UDAAN scheme to enhance air connectivity to smaller towns.

The simultaneous ceremonies were led by state and district officials. These airports will improve connectivity for the Bundelkhand and Baghelkhand regions, known for their historical and cultural significance but previously underserved by infrastructure. Satna Airport, built by the Airports Authority of India for Rs 36.96 crore, serves northeast Madhya Pradesh, including Chitrakoot and Maihar. Its 768-square-meter terminal handles 50 passengers during peak hours and 2.5 lakh annually, with parking for Dornier-228 aircraft, an air traffic control tower, a fire station, 100% LED lighting, solar streetlights, and a water recycling facility.

Datia Airport, upgraded for Rs 60.63 crore, connects the town, home to Peetambara Peeth temple and Datia Palace, to the national aviation network. Its 768-square-meter terminal accommodates 150 passengers at peak times and 2.5 lakh yearly. Designed for ATR-72 aircraft, it is being prepared for Airbus A-320 services. Both airports are expected to boost tourism, hospitality, health, education, and small enterprises, providing residents with faster, safer air travel.

Under the UDAAN initiative, these developments aim to make air travel affordable and accessible, bridging the urban-rural divide and integrating these regions into India’s aviation network.





Written by Katravath Rahul, University of Hyderabad, Intern.