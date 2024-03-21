PM Modi Urges Dialogue and Diplomacy in Phone Calls with Putin and Zelenskyy Amid Ukraine Conflict

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday spoke to both Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in separate phone calls and told both the foreign leaders that “dialogue and diplomacy is the way forward” to resolve the Ukraine conflict. Mr Modi told the Ukrainian President that “India supports all efforts for an early and peaceful resolution of all issues between the parties” and that “India would continue to do everything within its means to support a peaceful solution”. He also discussed India’s bilateral relations with both nations during the respective phone calls.

The Prime Minister also congratulated President Putin on his electoral victory and re-election as Russia’s President while also agreeing to further strengthen the “special and privileged strategic partnership” between the two countries. Moscow in a separate readout said the conversation during the “extensive telephone call” was “warm and friendly” and that President Putin also wished Mr Modi a “successful parliamentary election”.

On the phone call with President Putin, New Delhi said: “Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a telephone conversation today with President of Russian Federation Vladimir Putin. The PM congratulated him on his re-election and conveyed his best wishes for peace, progress and prosperity of the friendly people of Russia. The two leaders agreed to make concerted efforts towards further strengthening the special and privileged strategic partnership between the two countries in the years to come. They also reviewed progress in various issues of bilateral cooperation, and exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest. While discussing the Russia-Ukraine conflict, the PM reiterated India’s consistent position in favour of dialogue and diplomacy as the way forward. The two leaders agreed to remain in touch.”

In its readout on the conversation, Moscow said: “During the extensive telephone call, Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi congratulated Vladimir Putin on his landslide victory in the Russian presidential election and offered his sincere wishes of prosperity and well-being to the Russian people. Both parties expressed satisfaction with the consistent and dynamic development of mutually beneficial ties in trade, the economy, investment, energy and transport, reflecting the spirit of their special and privileged strategic partnership. The President and the Prime Minister also exchanged views on various issues on the international agenda, particularly regarding the situation around Ukraine. They affirmed their commitment to coordinating their countries’ actions within multilateral formats, including the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation and Brics. The conversation was warm and friendly. Vladimir Putin wished Narendra Modi a successful parliamentary election in India.”

On the phone conversation with President Zelenskyy, New Delhi said: “Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a telephone conversation today with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The two leaders discussed ways to further strengthen India-Ukraine partnership in various spheres. While discussing the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, the PM reiterated India’s people-centric approach and called for dialogue and diplomacy as the way forward. He highlighted that India supports all efforts for an early and peaceful resolution of all issues between the parties. He added that India would continue to do everything within its means to support a peaceful solution. President Zelenskyy appreciated India’s continued humanitarian assistance for the people of Ukraine. The two leaders agreed to remain in touch.”

According to recent reports, Ukrainian foreign minister Dymtro Kuleba is likely to visit India towards the end of the month to hold deliberations with external affairs minister S. Jaishankar.