PM Modi Touches Feet of 2 Elderly Women in Odisha, Seeks Blessings

PHULBANI (ODISHA): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday turned emotional as he met two elderly women at a poll rally here. The two elderly women – tribal poet Purnamasi Jani and Tula Behera, a beggar who donated Rs 1 lakh to Lord Jagannath Temple at Puri, blessed Modi as he bent down and touched their feet, seeking their blessings.

“I became quite emotional as I saw my mother in Purnamasi Jani, a poet who has got Padma Shri award, and Tula Behera who has shown us what sacrifice is. When I tried to touch their feet, they were quite reluctant to oblige. However, I insisted and convinced them that I need their blessings to get new energy and spirit to serve the nation,” Modi said.

“I blessed Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He is doing so much good work for the country. He has sacrificed his comfort for us. May God always keep him in good health and spirits to serve the countrymen,” said Purnamasi.

Born in 1944, Purnamasi, famously known as Ashu Kavi (instant poet), has written 50,000 poems in Kui tribal language. She was conferred Padma Shri in 2021.

Tula Behera said, “I tried to restrict him from touching my feet. I told him that I must touch his feet. But he denied and called me ‘Maa.’ He asked me what I want and I told him I have no requirements. I’m too old and will leave this world any time soon. I’m so happy to see him and bless him.”

The Prime Minister’s interaction with the two elderly women has gone viral on social media.