PM Modi To Visit Odisha On June 20 For BJP Govt’s First Anniversary Celebrations

Bhubaneswar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Odisha on June 20 as part of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government’s first anniversary celebrations in the state. The visit, which was initially scheduled for June 12, has now been rescheduled, confirmed revenue and disaster management minister Suresh Pujari on Saturday.

Making the official announcement, Pujari underscored the significance of the Prime Minister’s presence, describing it as a moment of pride and political importance for Odisha. The event is expected to draw significant attention from both state and national stakeholders.

“We had requested Prime Minister Modi to attend the programme on June 12. However, due to prior commitments, he has rescheduled his visit to June 20. Accordingly, the main anniversary event has been postponed to that date,” Pujari said.

Earlier, during a four-day visit to New Delhi, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi personally invited the Prime Minister, Union home minister Amit Shah, BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda, and other senior leaders to participate in the anniversary celebrations.

It may be recalled that PM Modi had also attended the swearing-in ceremony of the Majhi-led government last year.

Over the past year, the BJP government in Odisha has rolled out several flagship initiatives, including the Subhadra Yojana, which offers financial assistance to women, and the Mukhyamantri Kamadhenu Yojana, designed to strengthen the state’s dairy sector. The anniversary programme is expected to showcase these achievements while unveiling the government’s future roadmap for Odisha’s development.