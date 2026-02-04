PM Modi To Visit Malaysia For Bilateral Talks

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will undertake a two-day official visit to Kuala Lumpur from Saturday, during which he will hold bilateral talks with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, New Delhi announced on Wednesday.

The visit will be Modi’s third to Malaysia and the first since India and Malaysia elevated their bilateral ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in August 2024. The Prime Minister had skipped a scheduled visit to Kuala Lumpur in October last year and participated virtually in the India-ASEAN Summit held there.

According to the ministry of external affairs, Modi will hold discussions with Anwar Ibrahim and also interact with members of the Indian community as well as industry and business leaders. The 10th India-Malaysia CEO Forum is scheduled to coincide with the Prime Minister’s visit.

The ministry said India and Malaysia share long-standing ties rooted in historical, civilisational and cultural links, further strengthened by the presence of a 2.9 million-strong Indian diaspora in Malaysia, the third largest in the world.

It said the visit would provide an opportunity for the two leaders to review the full spectrum of bilateral cooperation, including trade and investment, defence, security and maritime cooperation, digital and financial technology, energy, healthcare, education, culture, tourism and people-to-people ties, and to chart the course for future engagement.