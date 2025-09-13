PM Modi To Visit His ‘Lucky’ Berhampur In Odisha On September 27

Bhubaneswa: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit Berhampur in Odisha’s Ganjam district on September 27 to address a public rally as part of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Seva Paksha programme.

Berhampur turned out to be ‘lucky’ for Modi in 2024, as he had kick-started his high-voltage Odisha campaign from the city. Once considered a stronghold of the Naveen Patnaik-led Biju Janata Dal (BJD), Ganjam district saw the regional party retaining only one Assembly seat in the 2024 elections.

Naveen Patnaik himself managed to win from his home turf, Hinjili, but by a slender margin of just 4,636 votes against BJP’s Sisir Kumar Mishra.

Two Lok Sabha constituencies under Ganjam district — Berhampur and Aska — long dominated by the BJD, also swung in favour of the BJP. These victories added to the saffron party’s overall tally of 20 out of Odisha’s 21 Lok Sabha seats, helping offset its seat losses in the Hindi heartland.

Following his Berhampur launch, Modi addressed several rallies across Odisha, which eventually culminated in the BJP ending the BJD’s uninterrupted 24-year rule in the state.

“We are quite excited about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Berhampur. It was from here that he declared the expiry date of Naveen Patnaik’s rule in Odisha and predicted a thumping win in the Lok Sabha polls. His words turned prophetic, and we performed well in the elections. The PM had also formally launched the state’s development process from this very place. His forthcoming visit will give further momentum to growth not only in Ganjam but across Odisha,” said state steel and mines minister Bibhuti Bhusan Jena.

Jena represents the Gopalpur constituency in Ganjam district in the Odisha Legislative Assembly.

Seva Paksha, observed annually to mark Modi’s birthday, focuses on social service and welfare initiatives across constituencies. Party sources said preparations are underway in Odisha for blood donation camps, health check-ups, sanitation drives, and community outreach programmes. Modi’s presence in Berhampur is expected to boost these initiatives and deepen grassroots engagement.