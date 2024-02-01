PM Modi to visit Assam on Saturday

Guwahati: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will embark on a two-day visit to Assam from February 3 and is scheduled to inaugurate multiple developmental projects worth Rs 11,000 crore besides addressing a public rally at Khanapara veterinary college grounds here on Sunday.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in a social media post made this announcement and said that PM Modi will lay the foundation stone and dedicate several welfare works of over Rs 11,000 crore to the people.

In his social media post Mr Sarma said, “I share this with immense joy that in a great honour for us Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodiji has gracefully accepted our invitation to visit Assam and spend a day with people here. Hon'ble PM will be in Guwahati on the 3rd and 4th of February to lay the foundation stone and dedicate several welfare works of over ₹11,000 crore to the people.”

The PM will arrive here on Saturday night and will take part in a roadshow the next day before addressing the public rally. This will be Mr Modi’s last official visit to the state before the Lok Sabha polls.

Meanwhile Assam chief minister also held a series of meetings with various departments at the secretariat in view of the PM's scheduled visit. He also reviewed all arrangements pertaining to the visit and directed officers to ensure its grand success.