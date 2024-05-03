PM Modi to take up poll campaign in AP on May 6, 8

Vijayawada: NDA leaders announced the schedule of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit parts of AP on May 6 and 8 to take part in the electioneering for the upcoming polls in AP.

BJP leader Lanka Dinakar, Telugu Desam former MLC Ashok Babu and Jana Sena leader Gautam disclosed the details of Modi’s tour programme. Accordingly, PM Modi will address a public meeting at Vemagiri near Rajahmundry at 3.30 pm on May 6, to support the candidature of BJP Rajahmundry Lok Sabha nominee and AP BJP chief D. Purandeswari and also nominees from the NDA contesting in the seven Assembly seats failing under the Lok Sabha seat. TD chief Chandrababu Naidu and Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan will also join Modi to address the gathering.

On the same day, Modi will address a public meeting at a place located at Ugginapalem gram panchayat of Kasimkota mandal in Anakapalli district at 5.55 pm to support the candidature of BJP nominee C.M. Ramesh from Anakapalli Lok Sabha seat and also other nominees from the Assembly seats falling under its jurisdiction. Modi will be joined by Naidu and Pawan Kalyan.

On May 8, Modi will address the public at Kalikiri at 3 pm to support the candidature of Rajampet Lok Sabha nominee N. Kiran Kumar Reddy and other nominees from the Assembly seats falling under its purview. TD chief Naidu and JS chief Pawan Kalyan to join Modi.