PM Modi to Take Part in Constitution Fete Today

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in Constitution Day Celebrations at the Central Hall of Samvidhan Sadan on Wednesday, the 76th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said that the Constitution Day celebrations will see participation of the President, vice-president, Lok Sabha Speaker and members of Parliament from both Houses, among others.

”The President of India will lead the reading of the Preamble to the Constitution during the programme. Further, a translated version of the Constitution of India will be released in nine languages, including Malayalam, Marathi, Nepali, Punjabi, Bodo, Kashmiri, Telugu, Odia and Assamese. A commemorative booklet—Bharat ke Samvidhan main Kala aur Calligraphy—will also be released during the programme,” the PMO said.

Before participating in the Constitution Day celebration, the Prime Minister will inaugurate the Safran Aircraft Engine Services India (SAESI) facility located at the GMR Aerospace and Industrial Park – SEZ, Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Hyderabad, via video-conferencing on Wednesday.

SAESI is Safran’s dedicated maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) facility for leading edge aviation propulsion (LEAP) engines, which power the Airbus A320neo and Boeing 737 MAX aircraft.

“The establishment of this facility marks a significant milestone, as it is not only one of the largest global aircraft engine MRO facilities but also the first time a global engine original equipment manufacturer has set up an MRO operation in India,” the PMO said.

Spread across 45,000 square metres within the GMR Aerospace and Industrial Park, the state-of-the-art facility was developed with an initial investment of around ₹1,300 crores. Designed to service up to 300 LEAP engines annually, the SAESI facility will employ over 1,000 highly skilled Indian technicians and engineers upon achieving full operational capacity by 2035. The facility will feature advanced process equipment to deliver world-class engine maintenance and repair services.

On Thursday, the Prime Minister will virtually inaugurate Indian space startup Skyroot’s Infinity campus and also unveil Skyroot’s first orbital rocket, Vikram-I, with the capability to launch satellites to orbit.

The state-of-the-art facility will have around 200,000 square feet of workspace for designing, developing, integrating and testing multiple launch vehicles, with a capacity to build one orbital rocket every month.

Skyroot is India’s leading private space company, founded by Pawan Chandana and Bharath Dhaka, both alumni of Indian Institutes of Technology and former Isro scientists turned entrepreneurs. In November 2022, Skyroot launched its suborbital rocket, Vikram-S, becoming the first Indian private company to launch a rocket to space.

“The rapid rise of private space enterprises is a testament to the success of the transformative reforms carried out by the Government in the last few years, reinforcing India’s leadership as a confident and capable global space power,” the PMO added.