PM Modi to Strike Emotional Chord with Kashmiris

Srinagar’s lakeside Hazratbal shrine holds immense importance not only for the Valley’s Muslim community, but it is revered by its minorities including Kashmiri Pandits and Sikhs as well. The most prominent feature of this shrine is that it houses a relic of the hair of Prophet Muhammad, known as Moi-e-Muqaddas.

An official spokesman here said that the project has been executed in an effort to create world-class infrastructure and amenities for pilgrims and tourists visiting the Hazratbal Shrine, and to enhance their holistic spiritual experience. The key components of the project include site development of the entire area including construction of boundary wall of the shrine, illumination of its precinct, improvement of ghats and Devri (stone) paths around the place of worship, construction of a Sufi interpretation centre and a tourist facilitation centre, installation of signages and construction of multilevel-storied car parking, public convenience block and entrance gateway of the premises.

However, the Prime Minister will launch virtually from Srinagar’s Bakshi Stadium also about 43 other projects that will develop a wide range of pilgrimage and tourist sites across the country. These include Annavaram Temple in Kakinada district of Andhra Pradesh, Navagraha Temples in Thanjavur and Mayiladuthurai district of Tamil Nadu and Karaikal district of Puducherry, Sri Chamundeshwari Devi Temple in the Mysore district of Karnataka, Karni Mata Mandir in Bikaner district Rajasthan, Maa Chintpurni Temple in Una district of Himachal Pradesh and Basilica of Bom Jesus Church, Goa.

“The Prime Minister's vision is to improve the overall experience of tourists and pilgrims visiting prominent pilgrimage and tourism sites nationwide by building world-class infrastructure and amenities at these sites,” an official statement released here said. These projects are part of over ₹ 1,400 crore Swadesh Darshan and PRASHAD (Pilgrimage Rejuvenation And Spiritual, Heritage Augmentation Drive) scheme, the statement said.

It would be the Prime Minister's first visit to the Kashmir Valley after the Centre abrogated Article 370 of the Constitution, stripping Jammu and Kashmir of its special status, and split it up into two Union territories in August 2019. While unprecedented security measures have been put in place for the Prime Minister’s visit, the J&K administration and the BJP have made elaborate preparations to make his ‘Viksit Bharat Viksit Jammu Kashmir’ programme a success. The BJP is hoping the Prime Minister's visit will increase its support base and boost its election prospects in the Kashmir Valley.

The official statement said that Mr. Modi will dedicate to the nation about ₹ 5,000 crore worth programme- the ‘Holistic Agriculture Development Programme’ - for boosting agri-economy in J&K.

Elaborating on the ‘Holistic Agriculture Development Programme’ (HADP) to be dedicated to the nation by him, the statement said that it is an integrated program encompassing the full spectrum of activities in the three major domains of agri-economy viz horticulture, agriculture and livestock husbandry in J&K.

The statement said that the programme is expected to equip about 2.5 lakh farmers with skill development via dedicated Daksh Kisan portal. Under the programme, about 2,000 Kisan Khidmat Ghars will be established and robust value chains will be put in place for the welfare of the farming community. “The programme will lead to employment generation benefiting lakhs of marginal families in J&K,” the statement said.

The Prime Minister will apart from several other projects also launch the ‘Dekho Apna Desh People’s Choice Tourist Destination Poll’ and Chalo India Global Diaspora Campaign,” the statement read. He will also announce tourist destinations selected under Challenge Based Destination Development (CBDD) Scheme. Besides, the Prime Minister will distribute appointment orders to about 1,000 new Government recruits of J&K and will interact with beneficiaries of various government schemes, including the women achievers, the ‘lakhpati didis, the farmers, the entrepreneurs, etc.