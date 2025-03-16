PM Modi to open 10th edition of Raisina Dialogue

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Monday inaugurate the 10th edition of the Raisina Dialogue in the national capital, during which delegates from 125 countries will deliberate on topics related to geopolitics, security, economics and trade. New Zealand PM Christopher Luxon will join the inaugural session as the chief guest and deliver the keynote address.

The three-day event will also see participation from US director of national intelligence Tulsi Gabbard and Ukrainian foreign minister Andrii Sybiha. The visit of the Ukrainian foreign minister comes at a time when the US is stepping up efforts towards a temporary ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia to end their ongoing conflict.

Besides former heads of state and heads of government, military commanders, captains of industry, technology leaders, academics, journalists, scholars on strategic affairs, experts from leading think tanks, and youth will also participate in the event hosted by the leading think tank Observer Research Foundation (ORF) in partnership with the ministry of external affairs.

The theme of this edition of the Dialogue is "Kalachakra — People, Peace and Planet" and it has six thematic pillars -- Politics Interrupted: Shifting Sands and Rising Tides; Resolving the Green Trilemma: Who, Where and How; Digital Planet: Agents, Agencies and Absences; Militant Mercantilism: Trade, Supply Chains and the Exchange Rate Addiction; The Tiger's Tale: Rewriting Development with a New Plan and Investing in Peace: Drivers, Institutions and Leadership.