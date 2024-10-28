Modi to launch Ayushman Bharat Phase II

Bhubaneswar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to launch Phase II of the Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) on Tuesday, a move expected to deliver substantial healthcare support to millions of elderly citizens across India, including those in Odisha.

According to Odisha’s health minister Mukesh Mahaling, the new phase of the scheme will provide citizens aged 70 and above with free medical treatment up to Rs 5 lakh at any hospital registered under the Ayushman Bharat network.

Although the Ayushman Bharat scheme has not yet been rolled out in Odisha, Minister Mahaling confirmed that efforts are underway to prepare the necessary framework for its implementation. He expressed optimism that both Phase I and Phase II will be operational in Odisha by March or April 2025, aiming to cover approximately 3.5 crore of Odisha’s 4.5 crore residents. “This rollout is set to transform Odisha’s healthcare landscape, offering vital medical support to our senior citizens,” Mahaling said.

The state health department is actively working to ensure a seamless integration of the program, Mahaling added.

“Our department is dedicated to meeting the healthcare needs of Odisha’s elderly, aligning with the nationwide launch to make high-quality medical services accessible to all,” said the minister.

Once launched, the scheme promises a significant relief for Odisha’s senior citizens, who often struggle with limited access to affordable healthcare. Covering a majority of the state’s population, the program marks a crucial step toward inclusive healthcare and reflects the government’s commitment to supporting the state’s aging population.

Mahaling emphasised Prime Minister Modi’s vision of accessible healthcare for all and highlighted the program’s potential to improve the quality of life for Odisha’s elderly.

“With Phase II of Ayushman Bharat, we are not only expanding coverage but are also working to ensure a healthier and more secure future for our senior citizens,” he said.

As anticipation builds for Tuesday’s virtual launch, Odisha’s elderly citizens look forward to the life-changing benefits of AB-PMJAY, setting the stage for a new era in the state’s healthcare system.