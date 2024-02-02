PM Modi to Inaugurate NTPC Darlipali Thermal Power Station in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate to the nation NTPC Darlipali Super Thermal Power Station (2x800 MW) on February 3.

Located in Sundergarh district of Odisha, Darlipali STPP, built with an investment of Rs 14,822 crore, is a pit-head power station with supercritical (highly efficient) technology. It is supplying low-cost power to its beneficiary states such as Odisha, Bihar, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Gujarat and Sikkim.

Besides, the PM will lay the foundation stones for the NSPCL Rourkela PP-II Expansion Project (1x250 MW) and NTPC Talcher Thermal Power Project, Stage-III (2x660 MW), with estimated project costs of Rs 2,312 crore and Rs 11,844 crore, respectively.

The total investment for the three projects has been estimated at Rs 28,978 crore.

Addressing the media persons here, Sudip Nag, NTPC Regional Executive Director, (Eastern Region I & II), the development developmental power projects to be flagged off by PM Modi on the sidelines of his visit to Odisha on February 3.

The 250 MW project of NTPC-SAIL Power Company Ltd is established in Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) to provide reliable power for the steel plant which is vital for economic growth.

Further, NTPC is developing Talcher Thermal Power Project, Stage-III within old TTPS plant premises in Angul district of Odisha, which was taken over by NTPC from Odisha State Electricity Board in the year 1995. The old TTPS plant was decommissioned after completing more than 50 years of service to the Nation.

“The upcoming plant will have highly efficient Ultra Super Critical Technology (USCT) based units and approximately three times capacity of the old TTPS plant. While 50 per cent capacity from this project is dedicated to the state of Odisha, other beneficiary states such as Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Assam will also get low-cost power from this pit-head station,” said the ED Sudip Nag.

This project is being constructed with all modern environmental features like efficient electrostatic precipitator, flue gas desulphurization, bio-mass cofiring, covered storage space for coal and will thus help in lesser Specific Coal Consumption and CO2 emissions, he added.

