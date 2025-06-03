PM Modi To Inaugurate Kashmir Rail Project On June 6

NEW DELHI: In his first visit to Jammu and Kashmir post Operation Sindoor, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the much-anticipated Kashmir rail project on June 6. The inauguration of train services will mark the linkage between the Kashmir Valley and the rest of the country.

The Vande Bharat train will operate between Katra and Baramulla. Initially scheduled for April 19, the inauguration of train service was postponed due to unfavourable weather conditions. The unveiling was further delayed after the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack and thereafter Operation Sindoor.

The Prime Minister will start his visit on June 6 by dedicating to the public the Chenab rail bridge, which is a key part of the 272-km Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla railway link (USBRL) that will provide direct train connectivity to the Valley.

"History in the making… Just 3 days to go! The mighty Chenab Bridge, the world’s highest railway bridge, stands tall in Jammu and Kashmir. Part of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Railway Link (USBRL). Built to withstand nature’s toughest tests. Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inaugurate the Chenab Bridge on June 6, 2025. A proud symbol of New India’s strength and vision!" Union minister Jitendra Singh posted on X.

“After inaugurating the bridge, the Prime Minister is likely to travel by train to Katra and en route will inspect India's first cable-stayed bridge over Anji Khad,” officials said, adding Mr Modi will interact with railway engineers, including retired employees involved in the project.

At Katra, which is known as the base camp for the pilgrims visiting Mata Vaishno Devi, the Prime Minister will flag off the Vande Bharat train from Katra to north Kashmir's Baramulla and another from Baramulla to Katra, signalling the completion of the project to link Kashmir by railway network.

All the passengers to and from Kashmir will have to disembark at Katra and change trains.

After the inauguration, the Prime Minister will address a public rally.

The work on the project to link Kashmir by train was started in 1997 and has missed several deadlines given geological, topographical and meteorological challenges, leading to cost escalation and its completion at a cost of over `41,000 crores.

Out of the total 272 km USBRL project, 209 km was commissioned in phases, with the first phase of the 118 km Qazigund-Baramulla section commissioned in October 2009, followed by 18 km Banihal-Qazigund in June 2013, 25 km Udhampur-Katra in July 2014 and 48.1 km long Banihal-Sangaldan stretch in February last year.

The work on the 46-km Sangaldan-Reasi section was also completed in June last year, leaving a total 17 km stretch between Reasi and Katra and this section was finally completed in December 2024, as announced by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

There are a total of 49 bridges on the Katra-Banihal section, consisting of 27 major bridges and 16 minor bridges with a combined length of 7.035 km. This includes four mega bridges -- Chenab Bridge, Anji Bridge, Bridge 220 and Bridge 224.



At 369 metres, the Chenab Bridge is the world's tallest railway arch bridge, taller than the Eiffel Tower. It can withstand wind speeds over 250 km/h and is designed to resist earthquakes, making it one of the most challenging bridges ever built.



"Today, after nearly 30 years, the dream has become reality," the official said, expressing hope that the railway line will not only boost connectivity to Kashmir but also strengthen the region's ties with the rest of India economically, socially and emotionally.