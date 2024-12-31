PM Modi to Host Quad Summit in 2025, Trump to Attend

New Delhi:In what is being seen as a clear message to China ahead of the Quad summit to be hosted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2025, which is expected to be attended by new US President Donald Trump, the foreign ministers of the four Quad nations — India, US, Japan and Australia — issued a joint statement on New Year’s Eve, in which they reiterated their “vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific that is peaceful, stable, and prosperous”.

On the 20th anniversary of the “Quad cooperation”, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and the Japanese and Australian foreign ministers said the “Quad countries now work together and with partners across the Indo-Pacific to address complex challenges, from fighting climate change, cancer, and pandemics, to bolstering quality infrastructure, maritime domain awareness, STEM education, counter-terrorism efforts, critical and emerging technologies, and cyber security”.

It may be noted that Jaishankar has just wrapped up a week-long visit to the US during which he met Blinken and other key figures of the Biden administration.

The joint statement, meanwhile, pointed out, “Twenty years ago, in response to the 2004 Indian Ocean earthquake and tsunami, Australia, India, Japan and the United States came together in service to the people of our region for the first time as the grouping now known as the Quad. The tsunami was one of the worst disasters in history, claiming the lives of nearly a quarter million people and displacing 1.7 million across 14 countries. Together our four countries contributed over 40,000 emergency responders, working with other partners across the Indo-Pacific region to support millions of people affected by the catastrophe. We honour the memories of those no longer with us and recognise the survivors and the families of those who were lost.”

According to the statement, what began as an emergency response to a catastrophe has grown into a full-fledged partnership delivering positive outcomes for the people of our region.

“Since 2021, the leaders of our four nations have met annually to drive the Quad’s positive contributions across South Asia, Southeast Asia, and the Pacific,” it added.

Our foundational commitment to humanitarian assistance and disaster relief remains strong. We continue to work side-by-side to prepare for and respond quickly and effectively to regional disasters,” it added.

In 2024, the Quad countries collectively supported disaster preparedness and life-saving relief efforts across the Indo-Pacific and continue to build on those efforts to identify new ways to respond rapidly to humanitarian crises and disasters.

On the Quad vision, the joint statement added, “As four partners, we share a vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific that is peaceful, stable, and prosperous, underpinned by effective regional institutions. We reaffirm our unwavering support for ASEAN’s centrality and unity as well as the mainstreaming and implementation of the ASEAN Outlook on the Indo-Pacific. We respect Pacific-led regional architecture, foremost the Pacific Islands Forum. We are also steadfast in our support for the Indian Ocean Rim Association, the region’s premier organisation. The Quad is committed to working together to respond to the future needs of the region.”



