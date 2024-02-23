PM Modi to Greenlight Works in Guntur Railway Division

Vijayawada: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone for redevelopment of 13 railway stations in Guntur division under Amrit Bharat Station Scheme and dedicate 10 RUBs (road under bridges) on February 26.





In the first phase, PM Modi laid the foundation stone for development of 508 railway stations under Amrit Bharat Station Scheme across the country August 6, 2023, including three railway stations in Andhra Pradesh – Piduguralla, Repalle and Donakonda in Guntur division.



In the second phase, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone on February 26, 2024, for redevelopment of 554 railway stations under Amrit Bharat Station Scheme and dedicate / lay foundation stones for nearly 1,500 RUBs and ROBs (road over bridges) all across the Indian Railways network.



The Guntur DRM said in Andhra Pradesh 40 stations will be developed as world class railway stations. Of these 13 stations are in Guntur railway division, 13 in Andhra Pradesh and two in Telangana. Addressing a press conference in Guntur on Friday, Guntur divisional railway manager (DRM) M. Ramakrishna underlined that Indian Railways is modernising and moving ahead at a rapid pace towards realising the vision of a New India.In the first phase, PM Modi laid the foundation stone for development of 508 railway stations under Amrit Bharat Station Scheme across the country August 6, 2023, including three railway stations in Andhra Pradesh – Piduguralla, Repalle and Donakonda in Guntur division.In the second phase, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone on February 26, 2024, for redevelopment of 554 railway stations under Amrit Bharat Station Scheme and dedicate / lay foundation stones for nearly 1,500 RUBs and ROBs (road over bridges) all across the Indian Railways network.The Guntur DRM said in Andhra Pradesh 40 stations will be developed as world class railway stations. Of these 13 stations are in Guntur railway division, 13 in Andhra Pradesh and two in Telangana.



DRM Ramakrishna explained that under the second phase, PM Modi will be laying the foundation stone virtually for redevelopment of Guntur, Mangalagiri, Nandyal, Giddalur, Cumbum, Markapur, Narasaraopet, Vinukonda, Sattenapalli, Nadikudi and Macherla railway stations in AP State and Miryalaguda and Nalgonda stations in Telangana.



ADRM / GNT R. Srinivas, ADRM / GNT K. Simon, Sr. DCM / GNT Dr. Pradeep Kumar, and Sr. DPO / Guntur Shaik Shahabaz Hanoor participated in the press conference.





