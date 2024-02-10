PM Modi to Blow Poll Bugle from Tribal-dominated Jhabua in MP

Bhopal: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to blow the bugle for the general elections for BJP from tribal-dominated Jhabua in Madhya Pradesh on Sunday.

Mr Modi is scheduled to address a tribal rally near Gopalpura airstrip in Jhabua to kick off the campaign for BJP for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, due in April-May this year, in Madhya Pradesh.The PM is scheduled to dedicate to the nation and lay the foundation stones of multiple development projects worth Rs 7,300 crore on the occasion.The event is tipped to influence tribal voters in around a dozen districts in western Madhya Pradesh and tribal-dominated regions of neighbouring Gujarat and Rajasthan, a BJP functionary said here on Saturday.Around one lakh tribals drawn from Ratlam-Jhabua (ST) LS seat and neighbouring Dhar (ST) LS constituency in Madhya Pradesh are expected to attend the occasion, he added.As many as four stages and domes have been erected in around four lakh sq feet area at the venue.The region is dominated by the tribes of Bhil and Bhilala and considered a Congress stronghold.But, BJP has made inroads into the region by winning Ratlam-Jhabua (ST) LS seat in 2014 and 2019 polls.Mr Modi is going to dedicate to the nation and lay the foundation stones of multiple initiatives that will benefit the significant tribal population of the region, a BJP spokesman here said.He is also scheduled to disburse the monthly installment towards nutritious food under “Aahar Anudan Yojana” to about two lakh women beneficiaries on the occasion.Under the scheme, a monthly financial assistance of Rs 1,500 is provided for nutritious food to the women of various tribes of Madhya Pradesh.Mr Modi is also scheduled to distribute 1.75 lakh records of land rights to the beneficiaries under ‘Svamitva’ (ownership) scheme.He is also scheduled to launch a drinking water project which will benefit people in more than 1000 tribal-dominated villages in the districts of Dhar and Ratlam in Madhya Pradesh.