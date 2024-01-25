PM Modi to visit Odisha on February 3

Bhubaneswar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Odisha on February 3, informed Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP ) state unit president, Manmohan Samal on Thursday.

While briefing journalists about the Prime Minister’s Odisha Visit, Samal said, “The Prime Minister will be on a one-day visit to Odisha on February 3. He will go to Sambalpur. He will attend a programme at the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) there. Besides, he will lay the foundation stones of some projects and inaugurate some others.”

“He will also address public meetings as well as party meetings. However, we are yet to receive his final itinerary. Once received, we will inform you. After the PM, other leaders will also pay a visit to the state,” he added.