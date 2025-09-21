PM Modi to Address Nation at 5 pm

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 5 pm on Sunday, officials confirmed. While the exact subject of his speech has not been disclosed, it comes at a significant time with multiple developments unfolding.

The address is scheduled on the eve of Navratri, a major festival across the country. It also coincides with the implementation of GST rate cuts from Monday, which are expected to reduce the prices of a wide range of goods and provide relief to consumers ahead of the festive season.

The Prime Minister may highlight the benefits of these GST revisions and how they aim to boost domestic demand and ease inflationary pressure.

In addition, Modi is also expected to touch upon international developments, particularly the new H1B visa fee hike announced by the United States under President Trump, which has caused concern among Indian IT professionals and companies. His remarks could reflect India’s response and the steps being considered to safeguard the interests of its skilled workforce abroad.

With the dual focus on economic reforms at home and challenges faced by Indian professionals overseas, the Prime Minister’s address is being keenly awaited.