PM Modi to Address Meetings in Telangana on March 4, 5

The Prime Minister’s visit is seen as the BJP’s bid to launch its election campaign in the state for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The Adilabad Parliament constituency, reserved for STs, is currently represented by the BJP’s Soyam Bapu Rao.

While party sources said that the Prime Minister’s visit has been confirmed, details of the programme are yet to be communicated.

On March 4, Modi will arrive in Adilabad at 10.20 am by helicopter from Nagpur in Maharashtra and take part in laying the foundation stones, inaugurating and dedicating various projects. He will address a public meeting at 11 am and depart to Nanded in Maharashtra after the programme.

Adilabad MLA Payal Shankar said the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for the road between Adilabad and Bela, and virtually inaugurate the new plant of NTPC in Ramagundam.

On March 5, Modi will arrive in Sangareddy at 10.45 am to the venue of the programme, lay foundation stones for developmental works, inaugurate projects and virtually dedicate projects to the nation from Sangareddy. He will address a public meeting at 11.30 am and depart from the Sangreddy helipad to Begumpet Airport in Hyderabad.