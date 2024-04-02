Top
Home » Nation

PM Modi To Address First Election Rally In Rajasthan Today

Nation
DC Correspondent
2 April 2024 6:53 AM GMT (Update:2024-04-02 08:05:23)
PM Modi In Rajasthan Today, To Address Public Rally In Kotputli Kickstarting Lok Sabha Elections Campaign For Rajasthan
PM Modi To Address First Election Rally In Rajasthan Today
x
PM Narendra Modi (Source: Internet)

PM Modi will be visiting Rajasthan on Tuesday. He will address BJP's first public rally in Kotputli. He will be addressing the rally in support of Rao Rajendra Singh, BJP's nominee from Jaipur Rural constituency which was earlier represented by Col. Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore who is currently a cabinet minister in Rajasthan government.

BJP is planning to leverage this rally to impress the voters in nearby constituencies as well, especially the ones falling Jaipur district.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle with agency inputs )
PM Modi in Rajasthan Lok Sabha Elections 2024 General Elections 2024 Jaipur Rural Lok Sabha Seat Kotputli 
Rest of India Rajasthan Jaipur 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X