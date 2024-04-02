PM Modi To Address First Election Rally In Rajasthan Today

PM Modi will be visiting Rajasthan on Tuesday. He will address BJP's first public rally in Kotputli. He will be addressing the rally in support of Rao Rajendra Singh, BJP's nominee from Jaipur Rural constituency which was earlier represented by Col. Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore who is currently a cabinet minister in Rajasthan government.

BJP is planning to leverage this rally to impress the voters in nearby constituencies as well, especially the ones falling Jaipur district.