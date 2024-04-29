New Delhi: Taking the battle for the 18th Lok Sabha to the Opposition-ruled Karnataka, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed four rallies targeting the Congress over appeasement politics, the "inheritance tax" row and deteriorating law and order in the Siddaramaiah government, among other issues. At rallies in Belagavi, Uttara Kannada, Davanagere and Ballari, Mr Modi claimed the BJP's "majboot sarkar" has become a threat to the corrupt Opposition, which he claimed plans to give the PM's post to alliance parties for one year each.

Accusing Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of insulting India's rajas and maharajas, the PM, while addressing the rally in Belagavi, said Mr Gandhi chooses to remain silent on the atrocities committed by nawabs, Nizams, sultans and badshahs for the sake of appeasement politics.

“The Congress has ensured the writings of our history and our freedom struggle with an eye on appeasement and votebank. Even today, the Congress' shehzada (referring to Mr Gandhi) is carrying forward that sin. You might have heard the Congress' shehzada's recent statement; he says Bharat's rajas and maharajas were atyachari (oppressive)," Mr Modi said.

“The Congress' shehzada has insulted great personalities like Chatrapati Shivajji Maharaj and Kittur Rani Channamma, whose administration and patriotism inspire us even today," the Prime Minister said.

Recalling the contribution of the erstwhile Mysuru royal family, the PM said, "The Congress' shehzada statements were intentional, aimed at votebank politics and appeasement."

"Shahzada spoke ill about rajas and maharajas, but his mouth was locked regarding the 'atyachar' that nawabs, Nizams, sultans and badshas committed," he said, adding that Mr Gandhi cannot remember Mughal emperor Aurangzeb's oppressions, who desecrated a number of our temples and destroyed them.

Tearing into the Opposition bloc, Mr Modi said, “The Congress is happily making alliances with parties that praise Aurangzeb... They don't remember people who destroyed our religious places and indulged in the killing of cows. They don't remember the nawabs, who played a role in the partition of India."

He said that the Congress' appeasement mindset has come out in the open before the country and the same reflects in their manifesto.

On the issue of inheritance tax, Mr Modi said, "The BJP is working on increasing the assets of the people, but Congress's shehzada (referring to Mr Gandhi) and his sister (Priyanka Gandhi Vadra), both are announcing that if they come to power, they will do an 'X-ray' of the country."

"They will X-ray your property, bank lockers, lands, vehicles, also 'streedhan' and ornaments of women, gold, and 'mangalsutra'. These people will raid every house and capture your assets. After capturing it, they are talking about redistributing it. They want it to be given to their loved votebank...will you allow this loot to happen?" he asked.

"I want to warn the Congress," Mr Modi said. "Let go of this intention. Until Modi is alive, I will not allow it..."

Former chief ministers B.S. Yediyurappa and Jagadish Shettar, the BJP's candidates from Belgaum (Belagavi) and Chikkodi, were among those present.

Attacking the Congress over the deteriorating law and order situation since Mr Siddaramaiah became the chief minister of Karnataka, Mr Modi pointed at the atrocities against an adivasi woman in Belagavi and the killing of a Jain monk in Chikkodi.

Citing the recent murder of Hubballi student Neha Hiremath at her college premises, he said the family sought action, but the Congress government gave priority to appeasement. "For them, the lives of daughters like Neha have no value. They think only about their vote bank... Even when there was a bomb blast in a Bengaluru cafe, the Congress government did not take it seriously initially; they even termed it a cylinder blast."

Stepping up his attack, Mr Modi alleged that the Congress is taking support from the banned PFI. "To win one seat in Wayanad, are you surrendering to them? The BJP has banned PFI and has put its leaders behind bars," Mr Modi said.

In Uttara Kannada, Mr Modi raked up the Ram temple issue to target the Congress. He said that those who turned down the invitation for the consecration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya will be rejected by the people in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

Mr Modi said a decision on building the Ram temple should have been taken the very next day of the country's independence.

Targeting the Congress on the issue, he alleged that the "same forces" tried till the last minute to ensure that the Ram temple was not built and had approached the court on the last day as well.

"The Congress and its coterie tried for 70 years that the Ram temple in Ayodhya is not built," Mr Modi said, adding, "While the Congress and its coterie rejected the invitation by the Ram temple trustees to attend the consecration event, the Ansari family, which fought against Ram temple, attended the consecration of the temple and were present throughout the event."

In Devanagare, Mr Modi claimed that the INDIA bloc has come up with a "formula" under which the parties in the opposition alliance will get the PM's post for one year each, in case they come to power.

He claimed: "The INDIA bloc has come up with a formula to make everyone happy. If they get the opportunity to govern for five years, they have told their alliance partners that each will get one year of prime ministership. This means one year, one PM, next year, second, then third, fourth and fifth..."

Wondering aloud what will happen to the country and the people if this becomes the situation, the Prime Minister said, "Do you see the good of the country happening in such a situation? Do you see anything good in it for you and your children? Will you waste your vote for such an arrangement?"

In Ballari, Mr Modi said that when India is moving forward, some countries and organisations do not like it, as they want India and its government to remain weak so they can take advantage of it.

When the country is moving fast, some countries and some institutions don't like it. There are many people who don't like a strong India. They want the country and its government to be weak so that they can make profits easily," Mr Modi said, addressing a public meeting.

"The Congress, too, was a clear beneficiary of this corruption. This was the game going on, but the BJP has become a challenge for them. Their worry is that there is a BJP government that no one can bend," the Prime Minister said, adding, "I want to tell the Congress and its friends that India will definitely become developed... Congress' tactics will not work anymore."