PM Modi Starts 2-Day Whirlwind Tour of Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh Today

Bhopal: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to make a two-day whirlwind tour of Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh from Tuesday to canvas for BJP for the ongoing general elections.



Mr Modi is scheduled to address three public meetings in the equal number of Lok Sabha constituencies in Chhattisgarh during his two-day-tour of the state.



He is scheduled to address a public meeting in Shakti under Janjgir-Champa LS constituency and another election rally in Dhamtari under Mahasamund LS constituency in Chhattisgarh on Tuesday.



Mr Modi is scheduled to spend the night on April 23 in the Raj Bhavan in Raipur.



He is scheduled to address a public meeting at Ambikapur under Surguja Lok Sabha constituency in Chhattisgarh on Wednesday before winding up his two-day-tour of the state.



Mr Modi is scheduled to leave for Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday.



He is scheduled to address two public meetings and hold a road show in Madhya Pradesh before winding up his day’s visit to the state on Wednesday night.



Mr Modi is scheduled to address an election rally at Bartuma falling under Sagar Lok Sabha seat in Bundelkhand region of Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday.



He had laid foundation stone for construction of a majestic Sant Ravidas temple being built at a cost of Rs 100 crore, around six months ago.



He is then scheduled to address a public meeting at Abagaon under Harda district, falling under Betul (ST) LS constituency.



He would hold a road show in Bhopal on Wednesday evening.