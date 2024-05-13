PM Modi Slams Opposition, Accuses INDIA Bloc in Bihar Rally

New Delhi/Muzaffarpur/Hajipur/Saran (Bihar): Reminding Bihar of the “jungle raj” during the earlier RJD rule in the state and a “huge legacy of crime and atrocities”, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday lashed out at the Opposition INDIA bloc, calling its leaders “cowards” who were “scared of Pakistan's nuclear power”, about recent statements by INDIA bloc leaders. Mr Modi addressed three back-to-back rallies in Bihar's Hajipur, Muzaffarpur, and Saran Lok Sabha constituencies. He also recalled the “scars of Naxalism” faced by Bihar for decades and claimed that previous governments had “fostered and exploited Naxalism” against its people.

Mr Modi, who later held a roadshow in his parliamentary seat in UP’s Varanasi, from where he will be filing his nomination on Tuesday, also visited the Patna Sahib gurdwara and performed seva there and served langar. The PM was offered a “samman patra” from the gurdwara committee and a portrait of Mata Gujri, whom the PM hailed as a “beacon of courage and sacrifice”.

“The INDIA bloc seems to have leaders who are scared of Pakistan and have nightmares about its nuclear power… If Pakistan does not wear bangles, we will make the country wear these. I knew they did not have food grains. Now, I come to know they do not even have an adequate supply of bangles,” said the PM, whose remarks came in the backdrop of comments by National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah about Pakistan having atom bombs and not wearing bangles.

“But, we must look carefully at the Opposition which seems to be full of cowards and timid people, who give a clean chit to Pakistan on terrorism, raise doubts on surgical strikes… their Left allies even want our nuclear arsenal to be dismantled,” he said.

Maintaining that the INDIA bloc had worked out a formula, which would allow five of its leaders, if the coalition came to power, to enjoy a year of premiership each, Mr. Modi said: “Just imagine what type of a mess we would get to see if the bloc's plan to have a different PM, every year, for five years, succeeds. However, they are a motley group that is bound to fail.”

He asserted that the ongoing elections were for having a government that would give a “further boost to the standing and clout enjoyed by the country”.

Asserting that money recovered in raids against politicians “belonged to the country’s poor”, the PM said: “I will tell you why they are crying hoarse against the action of agencies like the ED. During the previous Congress regime, the ED seized only Rs 35 lakhs, which could be contained in a school bag. Ever since we took over, the agency has recovered Rs 2,200 crores, which would require 70 small trucks to be carried.”

The Prime Minister said unlike his opponents, who were concerned about promoting their offspring, “I have no ‘waaris’ (successor). The common people are my waaris”.

He reiterated the charge that parties like the Congress and the RJD will “give away reservations” to Muslims “to pursue their vote bank politics”, but added that “as long as I am alive, I will not let this happen”.

“Kidnapping and extortion flourished during RJD rule in Bihar… the NDA fights for social justice, 60 per cent Union ministers from OBC/SC/ST categories,” he asserted.

“It has been several days since I challenged the Congress-led Opposition to give it in writing that it will not give reservations on religious lines. They are yet to respond,” Mr Modi said.

The PM also alleged that the Opposition had plans to impose an “inheritance tax” but “Modi would stand like a wall in their way, thwarting attempts to rob people of their wealth”.

He accused the Opposition parties of “deliberately hurting people's sentiments by making obnoxious statements about the Ram temple in Ayodhya”.

Targeting RJD leaders Lalu Prasad Yadav and his son and heir apparent Tejashwi Yadav, mentioning neither by name, Mr. Modi referred to the fodder scam, the “land for jobs scam” and “attempts to take credit for work done by our ally (chief minister and JD-U president) Nitish Kumar”.

Speaking on a day when the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha elections was underway, he urged the people to turn out in large numbers and vote for the NDA to enable the formation of a strong government.

In his speech, Mr. Modi also touched upon his government's track record on development, citing the construction of highways at a rapid rate and underscoring commitment to social justice and empowerment, while accusing the Opposition of trying to put hurdles in the way of measures like women's reservations.