PM Modi Slams Congress In Assam, Says Party ‘Insensitive’ Towards Northeast

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for multiple development projects worth more than Rs 17,500 crore while accusing the Congress of always neglecting the north-eastern states of the country, and being “insensitive” towards its reserves.

While addressing a large rally in Assam's Jorhat district, the prime minister said, “The double-engine government is working at a great speed for the development of Assam. Assam has shown unprecedented pace in the infrastructure, health, and energy sectors.”

He attacked the Congress party for “failing to live up to the expectations” of the people of Assam, highlighting the BJP government's housing scheme in the state.

He congratulated 5.5 lakh families who got their pucca house today. He said that these houses are not just houses but are fitted with amenities like toilets, gas connections, electricity and piped water connection. Till now 18 lakh families have been provided such houses, he informed. “During the time of Congress governments, people used to yearn for one house, whereas our government is providing 5.5 lakh houses in a day,” he added.

He expressed happiness about the fact that most of these houses are in the name of the women.

Reiterating the government’s commitment to make the life of every woman of Assam easy and improve her savings, the Prime Minister mentioned yesterday’s decision of reducing the price of a gas cylinder by Rs 100 on Women’s Day. Schemes like Ayushman Cards are also benefiting women. Under the Jal Jeevan Mission, more than 50 lakh households have received piped water connections in Assam. He also reiterated his commitment to creating 3 crore Lakhpati Didis.

Talking about his visit to Kaziranga National Park, the Prime Minister called it a unique national park and tiger reserve and underlined the attraction of the biodiversity and ecosystem of this UNESCO World Heritage Site. “70 percent of the single-horned rhinos are in Kaziranga”, he said.

He also talked about the experience of finding wildlife such as swamp deer, tiger, elephant and wild buffalo. The Prime Minister pointed out how the rhino became endangered due to negligence and criminal collaboration and recalled the hunting of 27 rhinos in a single year in 2013. This number was brought down to zero in 2022 by the efforts of the government. Greeting the people of Assam on the golden jubilee year of Kaziranga, the Prime Minister exhorted the citizens to visit the national park.

He alleged that the Congress government's insensitive and unplanned conservation strategy led to poaching in the Kaziranga National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

The Prime Minister while referring to the unveiling of the statue of Veer Lachit Borphukan, said, “Veer Lachit Borphukan is the symbol of Assam’s valour and determination”. He also recalled celebrating his 400th birth anniversary with great pomp and honor in 2002 in New Delhi and bowed before the brave warrior.

“Vikas bhi aur Virasat Bhi’ development as well as heritage has been the Mantra of our double engine government, " said the Prime Minister. He said that Assam has made rapid strides in infrastructure, health and energy sectors. Health infrastructure like AIIMS, Tinsukia Medical College, Shiv Sagar Medical College and Cancer Hospital in Jorhat will make Assam a medical hub for the entire northeast, he said.

The Prime Minister also touched upon the dedication of Barauni - Guwahati Pipeline under PM Urja Ganga Yojna to the nation. He informed that the gas pipeline will connect the Northeastern grid with the national grid and help supply gas to 30 lakh homes and more than 600 CNG stations, thereby benefiting people from more than 30 districts of Bihar, West Bengal and Assam.

Speaking about the inauguration of the expansion of Digboi Refinery and Guwahati Refinery, the Prime Minister said that the previous governments had neglected the long-standing demand of the people to expand the capacity of refineries in Assam. He emphasized that with the efforts of the present government, the total capacity of refineries in Assam will now double while that of Numaligarh Refinery will triple. “Development of any region takes place at a fast pace when intentions for development are strong”, he added.

Highlighting the historic transformations that took place in Assam after 2014, the Prime Minister mentioned providing land rights to more than 2.5 lakh landless natives and connecting about 8 lakh tea garden workers with the banking system leading to the transfer of government benefits directly into their bank accounts. This, the Prime Minister said, closed all the doors for middlemen.

“Development of Northeast is imperative for a Viksit Bharat”, the Prime Minister asserted. He further said “Modi considers the entire Northeast his family. That is why we are also focussing on the projects that are lying pending for years”, he said. He mentioned projects like the bridge on Saraighat, Dhola-Sadiya Bridge, Bogibeel Bridge, extension of railway broad gauge till Barak Valley, Multi-modal Logistics Park, Jogighopa, two new bridges on Brahmaputra River and 18 waterways in the Northeast as opposed to 1 in Assam in 2014. He said that these projects created new possibilities in the region. He also mentioned the UNNATI Scheme which was approved in the last Cabinet meeting in new form with expanded scope. The Cabinet has also increased the MSP for Jute which will benefit the jute farmers of the state.

The Prime Minister expressed gratitude for the love and affection of the people and said that every Indian is his family. “The love of the people is ushered upon Modi not only because he believes that 140 crore citizens of India are his family, but because he is also serving them day and night”, the Prime Minister said.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and union minister Sarbanada Sonowal were present on the occasion among others.